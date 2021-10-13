Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.59 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,843 shares of company stock worth $1,404,243. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

