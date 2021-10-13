Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to “Buy”

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

