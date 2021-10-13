Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.27.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 67.5% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

