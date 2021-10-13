FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Arch Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $13.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.42.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of ARCH opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

