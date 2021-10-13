GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

