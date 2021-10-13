Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.