Haywood Securities Trims Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Target Price to C$1.00

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.56.
Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$183.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
