Haywood Securities Trims Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Target Price to C$1.00

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCU. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.56.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Shares of Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$183.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.