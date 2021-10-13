Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.