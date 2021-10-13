Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

