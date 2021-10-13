Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.