Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $384.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. Howard Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Howard Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

