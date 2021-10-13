Head to Head Contrast: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Its Peers

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.06% -15.22% -9.76%

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.39 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -32.58

Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 249 873 1346 38 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 40.99%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

