Financial Comparison: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 26.92% 7.60% 3.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $118.70, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $616.77 million 16.05 $151.57 million $3.97 30.41

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Life Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Life Storage beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

