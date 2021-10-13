Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.56. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

