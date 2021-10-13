First Horizon (FHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect First Horizon to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

