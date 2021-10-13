Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Paya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

