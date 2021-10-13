Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Critical Comparison

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isos Acquisition and All For One Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 162.52 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Isos Acquisition and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isos Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

