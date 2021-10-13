Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

