Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

