Emera (TSE:EMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.55

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$57.55 and traded as high as C$58.25. Emera shares last traded at C$58.06, with a volume of 1,124,438 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.64.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0799998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.