Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.45. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 19,070 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.
