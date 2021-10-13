Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.45. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 19,070 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

