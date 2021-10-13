Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 96.5% in September

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,007,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBQU stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops and markets software products. It operates through its subsidiaries as a multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, direct response television, radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries.

