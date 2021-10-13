LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.36

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $9.79. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 94,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

