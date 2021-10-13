Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. Venture has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.8029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.91%.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

