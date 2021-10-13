Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.42

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.42 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 175.70 ($2.30). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 173.10 ($2.26), with a volume of 2,569,531 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 119.42. The company has a market capitalization of £598.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.82 ($6,541.44).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.