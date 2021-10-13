Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 444.4%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,627,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
