Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Rises By 444.4%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 444.4% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,627,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.