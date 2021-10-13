Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Robinhood Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.77). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

