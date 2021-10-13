B. Riley Weighs in on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

