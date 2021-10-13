BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.