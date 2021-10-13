Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNA. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.78 ($76.21).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €51.90 ($61.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

