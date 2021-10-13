Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.53 ($94.75).

BAS opened at €64.55 ($75.94) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

