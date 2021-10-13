UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €31.40 ($36.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €32.91 and a 200-day moving average of €33.90. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

