Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,411.11 ($44.57).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,790.50 ($36.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £37.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,939.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,193.58.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

