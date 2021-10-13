Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 0.1%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 60.00% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

