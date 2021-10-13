Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

