J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT opened at $170.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.60.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

