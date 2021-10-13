Stepan (SCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Stepan to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $119.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stepan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Stepan worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

