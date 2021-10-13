Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Increased by Analyst

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of OAS opened at $104.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

