SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head to Head Survey

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get SOS alerts:

SOS has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOS and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 7.51 $4.40 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.41 -$106.17 million N/A N/A

SOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SOS and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital -2.29% 13.81% 7.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats SOS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.