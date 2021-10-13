Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.74.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $191.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

