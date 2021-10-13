Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.