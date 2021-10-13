Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.