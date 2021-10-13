Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZM. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

ZM stock opened at $255.49 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.29 and its 200-day moving average is $330.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,554 shares of company stock worth $61,568,029 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

