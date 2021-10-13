The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded The Unite Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,173 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,928.83.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

