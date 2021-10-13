Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 368,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,918,231 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 407.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

