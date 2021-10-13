Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares to Split on Monday, October 25th

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) are going to split on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DPST stock opened at $245.65 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $307.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average is $223.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,428,000.

