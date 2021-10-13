Banner Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on October 18th (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 18th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

