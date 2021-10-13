Infobird Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 18th

Infobird’s (NASDAQ:IFBD) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. Infobird had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Infobird’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ IFBD opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65. Infobird has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Get Infobird alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.