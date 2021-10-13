AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

