Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

